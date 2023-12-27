Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival 2023 opens

The Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival 2023 was opened at the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival 2023. (Photo: VNA)

The Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival 2023 theme "Colours of heritage convergence and spreading" was opened at the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex - a UNESCO-recognized world cultural and natural heritage, in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 26 in the presence of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

In her remarks, Xuan highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it helps connect heritage sites and inter-regional tourist centres, and promote cultural exchange activities, thus upholing the value of heritage in the socio-economic development of localities and regions.

She praised local authorities for their determination and efforts in promoting economic development, stating that the locality has taken remarkable strides in the development process, transitioning from an agricultural province to one that has developed across sectors, especially tourism, automobile industry, and agricultural product processing.

The organizing of the festival also demonstrates the locality’s determination to further promote the significant role of culture in the socio-economic development of Ninh Binh, and contribute to the country’s development, she said.

Xuan showed her belief that the Party Committee and people of the province will continue to fully tap local potential, unique values and advantages towards becoming a centrally run city by 2035.

Art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Vice President expressed her hope that the festival will become a unique cultural brand of Ninh Binh, and that the province will be one of the leading localities nationwide in developing the cultural industry, and an exemplary model of harmonious combination between the heritage restoration and preservation and green growth and sustainable development.

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Quang Ngoc, Ninh Binh’s per capita income ranks 12th nationwide. Since 2022, it has balanced budget itself and become one of the three modern automobile mechanical industry centres of the country, and a national and international tourism centre as well.

The locality has focused on promoting economic growth associated with cultural-social development and environmental protection, and attached importance to tapping natural and cultural resources in the process of innovating growth models and restructuring economic sectors for sustainable development.

The festival shows Ninh Binh's efforts and capacity in organizing large-scale cultural events, contributing to realising its goal of developing its annual festival brand, thus strengthening domestic and international cultural exchange activities, and attracting more tourists to the locality, Ngoc said.

The Ninh Binh – Trang An Festival 2023 will last until December 31.

