Nhan Dan Newspaper launches special page on late Party General Secretary

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Luong Cuong and delegates at the launching ceremony of the special page on late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, participants observed a minute of silence to commemorate the late leader.

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Luong Cuong recalled the life and career of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, as well as his contributions to the theoretical treasure of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.

He lauded the newspaper for its high sense of political responsibility, the spirit of innovation, and special affection for the late leader, calling the launch of the page a timely undertaking that helps officials, Party members, and international friends learn more about the life and career and great contributions of the late Party chief.

Cuong asked the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and competent agencies to closely coordinate with the newspaper to promote the page, thus arousing confidence and pride among officials, Party members and people in the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, and the nation, as well as aspirations for prosperity of the country and happiness of the people.

Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, and President of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, said the page features five columns, namely Firmly following the chosen path, Messages for the country and people, Opinions of leaders and experts, Affection for the General Secretary, and News.

“The special page on General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong includes nearly 1,000 articles, photos, videos, and multimedia press products with modern press technologies on digital platforms, contributing to affirming and spreading the value of the Party chief’s theoretical achievements and great contributions in building a scientific and practical foundation for the process of building guidelines and policies for national construction and development in the renewal period. It is an important database serving the research and reference work of cadres, Party members, and the people”, said Minh.

On the occasion, the Nhan Dan Newspaper opened a photo exhibition on General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, featuring 44 photos on his life and career. It will run until August 22 at the Nhan Dan Headquarters No.71 Hang Trong Street, Hanoi.

Vietnamplus