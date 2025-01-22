Travel

Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, Phan Thiet ports to develop yacht piers

SGGPO

The Vietnam Maritime Administration has announced the plan to develop yacht piers in the Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, and Phan Thiet port areas when conditions are met.

du-thuyen-3312-6599.jpg.jpg

By 2030, the Nha Trang port area (Khanh Hoa) will feature three ports with five piers, capable of handling 100,000 to 200,000 tons of cargo and accommodating 349,900 to 392,900 arrivals annually. Specifically, the passenger port in this area is earmarked for yacht pier development when conditions permit.

The Cam Ranh port area (Khanh Hoa) is set to include seven ports with 19 piers, designed to manage 5.5 million to 6.5 million tons of cargo and serve 80,000 to 90,000 passengers annually. Plans for the passenger port include provisions for general cargo, liquid goods, and yacht pier development when feasible.

The Phan Thiet port (Binh Thuan) will have three piers capable of handling 200,000 to 300,000 tons of cargo and serving 470,400 to 481,700 passengers annually. The port will integrate passenger services and yacht pier development as conditions allow.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, more than 200 imported vessels resembling personal yachts are currently in operation across the country. Vietnam also welcomes over 500 cruise ship visits annually. To support this growing sector, the administration is finalizing a yacht management plan to establish a legal framework for the safe development of these vessels.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Nha Trang Cam Ranh Phan Thiet Vietnam Maritime Administration yacht piers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn