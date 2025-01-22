Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, Phan Thiet ports to develop yacht piers

The Vietnam Maritime Administration has announced the plan to develop yacht piers in the Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, and Phan Thiet port areas when conditions are met.

By 2030, the Nha Trang port area (Khanh Hoa) will feature three ports with five piers, capable of handling 100,000 to 200,000 tons of cargo and accommodating 349,900 to 392,900 arrivals annually. Specifically, the passenger port in this area is earmarked for yacht pier development when conditions permit.

The Cam Ranh port area (Khanh Hoa) is set to include seven ports with 19 piers, designed to manage 5.5 million to 6.5 million tons of cargo and serve 80,000 to 90,000 passengers annually. Plans for the passenger port include provisions for general cargo, liquid goods, and yacht pier development when feasible.

The Phan Thiet port (Binh Thuan) will have three piers capable of handling 200,000 to 300,000 tons of cargo and serving 470,400 to 481,700 passengers annually. The port will integrate passenger services and yacht pier development as conditions allow.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, more than 200 imported vessels resembling personal yachts are currently in operation across the country. Vietnam also welcomes over 500 cruise ship visits annually. To support this growing sector, the administration is finalizing a yacht management plan to establish a legal framework for the safe development of these vessels.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan