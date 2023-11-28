Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc claims gold at 2023 World Kurash Wrestling Championships

The 2023 World Kurash Wrestling Championships was held at the Basa-Bas complex in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. This edition marked the 14th year of the tournament, concluding on the evening of November 27 (local time).

The Vietnamese kurash team has earned a valuable gold medal in the women's 57kg category. Among the top four athletes in the semi-finals were Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc from the Vietnamese kurash team, Pardis Eidivandi (Iran), Rauza Nurmakhammetova (Kazakhstan), and the homegrown athlete Gulshat Annayeva. After the conclusion of the matches, Bich Ngoc emerged victorious in the final against her opponent, Pardis, securing the gold medal. It's worth noting that in last year's championship, Bich Ngoc also triumphed in the final of the women's 57kg category, claiming the gold medal. A year later, she successfully defended her dominant position in this category.

Meanwhile, Bich Ngoc's teammate, Le Huynh Tuong Vy, also advanced to the semi-finals in the women's 70kg category and ultimately secured a bronze medal. These two medals represent the sole achievements that the Vietnamese kurash team has earned at this year's World Kurash Wrestling Championships.

The 14th World Kurash Wrestling Championships has attracted nearly 500 athletes from 60 countries and territories. Although kurash was part of the program in the recent 19th Asian Games, the organizers only included three women's categories of 52kg, 70kg, and 87kg and four men's categories of 66kg, 81kg, 90kg, and over 90kg in the competition.