Culture/art

Nguyen Quynh Anh crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2026

SGGPO

Nguyen Quynh Anh from Hanoi was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 during the pageant's grand finale held in Hai Phong City on the evening of October 2.

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Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 Nguyen Quynh Anh (Photo: organization board)

The final night featured 30 contestants who competed in name introduction, swimwear, evening gown, and Q&A rounds.

Nguyen Quynh Anh, who previously won 1st Runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2024, claimed the top title. With this victory, she earns the opportunity to represent Vietnam at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant in Puerto Rico this coming November.

Born in 1999 in Hanoi, Quynh Anh stands 1.75 meters tall. She studied Human Resource Management at Hanoi Trade Union University and Saigon Tourism College. Her previous achievements include finishing as 1st Runner-up on The Face Vietnam 2018 and winning Supermodel Me 2021.

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Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 Nguyen Quynh Anh (Photo: organization board)
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Top 5 Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 (Photo: organization board)

The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Runner-up titles were awarded to Trinh My Anh, Emma Maria Fernandez Le (Emma Le), Nguyen Dieu Huyen (rapper Phao), and Trinh Thi Hong Dang, respectively.

In addition, the organizers presented several subsidiary awards, including Best in Ao Dai to Trinh My Anh; Most Photogenic Face to Emma Le; Media Beauty to Bui Thi Mai Huong; Tourism Beauty to Hoang Nhu My; Talent Beauty to rapper Phao; Best in Swimwear to Hoang Nhu My; Beauty with a Purpose to Nguyen Thi Hao; Most Popular Beauty to rapper Phao; Sports Beauty to Pham Thi Minh Hue; Fashion Beauty to MLee; and Best Evening Gown to rapper Phao.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 Nguyen Quynh Anh

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