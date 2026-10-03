First Vietnam Theater Week to be held in France

Vietnam Theater Week in Paris, France, will be held for the first time from October 24 to 31, showcasing a range of Vietnamese theatrical forms from traditional to contemporary.

The program is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in France, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to UNESCO, and relevant agencies.

At a press conference in Hanoi on October 2, the organizing committee said the program will feature water puppetry, spoken drama, contemporary dance, Tuong (classical Vietnamese opera), Cheo (traditional Vietnamese opera), and Cai Luong (reformed opera).

Participating institutions include the Vietnam Youth Theater, the Vietnam National Puppetry Theater and the Vietnam National Theater of Traditional Drama, among others.

The event is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-UNESCO relations and as part of the Vietnam Days in France 2026 program.

According to Mr. Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the program aims to bring Vietnamese theater closer to French and international audiences while providing opportunities for artists from the two countries to meet, exchange ideas, and collaborate creatively.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh