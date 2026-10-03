Culture/art

First Vietnam Theater Week to be held in France

SGGP

Vietnam Theater Week in Paris, France, will be held for the first time from October 24 to 31, showcasing a range of Vietnamese theatrical forms from traditional to contemporary.

tuan-le-san-khau-26860661983969187883652.jpg

The program is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in France, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to UNESCO, and relevant agencies.

At a press conference in Hanoi on October 2, the organizing committee said the program will feature water puppetry, spoken drama, contemporary dance, Tuong (classical Vietnamese opera), Cheo (traditional Vietnamese opera), and Cai Luong (reformed opera).

Participating institutions include the Vietnam Youth Theater, the Vietnam National Puppetry Theater and the Vietnam National Theater of Traditional Drama, among others.

The event is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-UNESCO relations and as part of the Vietnam Days in France 2026 program.

According to Mr. Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the program aims to bring Vietnamese theater closer to French and international audiences while providing opportunities for artists from the two countries to meet, exchange ideas, and collaborate creatively.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Theater Week Paris France

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn