Nghe An holds burial services for soldiers' remains repatriated from Laos

A ceremony was held on May 24 morning in Nghe An Province to bury the remains of 87 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos for the independence and peace of the country and noble international obligations.

liet-si1-9527.jpg.jpg
The remains are taken to Nghi Loc Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The ceremony was held by Nghe An Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee at Nghi Loc Martyrs’ Cemetery.

These remains were found and gathered by the Nghe An Provincial Military Command’s martyr remains recovery team during the dry season of 2023-2024.

The volunteer soldiers and experts laid down their lives in the provinces of Xieng Khoang, Vientiane and Xay Xom Bun in Laos.

Before the burial ceremony, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Nghe An Province in coordination with the Nghi Loc District Medical Center and the martyrs' remains recovery team collected biological samples from the 87 martyrs’ remains to hand over them to the National Forensic Institute for DNA testing, thereby adding to the DNA database to serve DNA determination.

liet-si2-2876.jpg.jpg
At the memorial and burial ceremony of the 87 martyrs' remains

Up to now, Nghe An Province has coordinated with the three provinces of Xieng Khouang, Vientiane and Xay Som Bun in Laos to search, collect and gather 12,661 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down in the country. Among them, 1,676 martyrs were identified and 937 remains were handed over to local authorities and their families for burial at local martyrs' cemeteries.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

