New Vietnamese records set at Hanoi Lotus Festival 2024

A glass portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh made of 1,944 lotus flower photos taken from various regions across the country was introduced at Hanoi Lotus Festival 2024 on July 13.

Visitors enjoy the glass portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh made of 1,944 lotus flower photos at Hanoi Lotus Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The artwork made entirely of 2cm thick transparent tempered glass measuring 1.7x2.5m will be displayed at the festival until July 16 by the Institute of Economics, Culture, and Arts. It will be presented to the President Ho Chi Minh relic site inside the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

At the festival, two Vietnamese records were set, including a green bike event entitled “The Tay Ho lotus color” attracting the largest number of participating people of 7,000 cycling around Ho Tay (West Lake) in the capital city of Hanoi, and an event with the highest number of 1,000 people wearing Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress).

On this occasion, the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the People's Committee of Tay Ho District in Hanoi, and the Fruit and Vegetable Research Institute under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held a seminar on preserving and developing Vietnamese lotus.

According to Fruit and Vegetable Research Institute, Vietnam has three types of lotus flowers featuring typical characteristics of regions of the country, including Dong Thap pink lotus in the South, Hue white lotus in the Central, and Ho Tay (West Lake) lotus in the North.

Hanoi Lotus Festival 2024 takes place from July 12-16 in Tay Ho District to promote and honor the cultural values ​​of the capital city through lotus flowers that have been cultivated in the West Lake region for hundreds of years.

By Quoc Lap– Translated by Kim Khanh