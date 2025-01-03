New terminal at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat int’l airport takes shape

The construction of the new international passenger terminal (Terminal 3 or T3) at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport is nearing completion, with efforts being intensified to meet the April 30 deadline.

A rendering of the T3 Terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC. (Photo courtesy of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam)

The project is 83 percent complete and is expected to finish two months early, aligning with the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam.

The T3 terminal is designed to accommodate 20 million passengers annually, aiming to alleviate congestion at the overburdened T1 terminal and enhance passenger services.

Le Khac Hong, head of the project management board, said in order to inaugurate the terminal on April 30, the project must be completed by March 30.

“The board is actively working to address any obstacles and mobilize all necessary resources to complete the installation of equipment and ensure the terminal’s safe operation,” he said.

The construction of the new terminal, which has an investment of nearly VND11 trillion (US$431.8 million), commenced in December 2022.

The T3 terminal encompasses a total floor area of 112,500 square meters and is designed with a basement and four floors.

It will feature 90 check-in counters, 20 automated baggage drop stations, 42 check-in kiosks, 27 boarding gates, 16 baggage storage systems, and 25 security checkpoints.

The terminal will include eight exclusive security gates and a lounge designated for VIP, business-class, and priority passengers.

Tan Son Nhat Airport currently operates both a domestic passenger terminal and an international passenger terminal.

The domestic terminal, designed for 15 million passengers annually, currently accommodates over 26 million passengers, which is 1.7 times its intended capacity.

The largest airport in southern Vietnam has been facing heavy congestion over the years.

In response, Long Thanh International Airport is being constructed in Dong Nai province, some 30km from HCMC, with work starting in early 2021, with an aim to ease the congestion at Tan Son Nhat.

Once Long Thanh is scheduled to open in September 2026, Tan Son Nhat will serve only domestic flights.

Recently, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the expedited completion of Long Thanh International Airport by the end of 2025.

Long Thanh spans 5,000 hectares in Dong Nai province and has a total investment of VND336.6 trillion (US$13.4 billion).

In its initial phase, the airport will feature one runway, a passenger terminal, and supporting facilities, with a capacity to serve 25 million passengers annually.

Subsequent phases will expand the airport’s capacity to 50 million and ultimately to 100 million passengers per year.

