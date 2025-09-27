New specialty mango variety successfully developed in Mekong Delta

The Southern Fruit Institute has successfully created and developed a new specialty mango variety, Loc Phat (LD12 thick skin), with a raw material cultivation area now spanning 34.5 hectares across the Mekong Delta.

According to Institute Director Vo Huu Thoai, the Loc Phat mango is a hybrid of the U.S.-origin Vandyke mango and Vietnam’s traditional Hoa Loc mango. The Director revealed that this new variety shows strong growth, flowers easily, and produces fruit with a thicker skin and higher fruit-setting ability than the thin-skinned Hoa Loc mango. Yields are reported to increase by 2.7 percent to 4.9 percent, with each fruit averaging around 430 grams.

The Southern Fruit Institute officially recognized the Loc Phat mango for circulation in 2021, and the variety received a protection certificate in March 2022.

Currently, the raw material area for this mango variety has been established not only at the Institute but also across the provinces of Dong Thap, An Giang, and Can Tho City. Authorities are now working to expand cultivation in the southern provinces to meet VietGAP standards, aiming to strengthen the region’s position as a hub for high-quality fruit production.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan