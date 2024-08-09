New Sai Gon – Nha Trang trains on trial run

The trial of new trains shuttling between Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang beach city in the central province of Khanh Hoa, two of Vietnam’s most renowned tourist destinations, began on August 9.

The trial of new trains shuttling between Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang beach city in the central province of Khanh Hoa, two of Vietnam’s most renowned tourist destinations, began on August 9. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

The trial of new trains shuttling between Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang beach city in the central province of Khanh Hoa, two of Vietnam’s most renowned tourist destinations, began on August 9, aiming to improve the service quality and meet the increasing demand, according to the Vietnam Railways Corporation’s Saigon Railway Joint Stock Company.

The trains, SNT6 and SNT3, are operated by the company and China’s Jinxin Group, with one trip every two days. The trial run will last to October 7.

Departing from the Saigon Railway Station in Ho Chi Minh City at 22:15, SNT6 arrives in Nha Trang at 08:05 the following day. Meanwhile, SNT3 leaves the Nha Trang Station at 22:20 and reaches Ho Chi Minh City at 9:15. They make stops at Di An Station in the southern province of Binh Duong, and Bien Hoa Station in the southern province of Dong Nai.

The carriages are equipped with modern amenities, with beds in the sleeper cars coming with comfortable, environmentally-friendly, and fireproof mattresses, and separate audio and visual systems, ventilation systems, and air-conditioners.

Particularly, there is a carriage with 180-degree rotating seats, allowing passengers to adjust their seating direction as needed. Passengers are able to recharge their device as USB chargers are fitted to the seats.

Those on the first five trains will enjoy 5 percent discount in their fares; those buying tickets from 10 days ahead of their travel, up to 15 percent (not applicable for four-bed couchette); and those in groups of over 11, up to 12 percent.

Discounts are also offered to policy beneficiaries such as Vietnamese heroic mothers and invalids, the elderly, children, students, and travel firms engaging in the tourism promotion programs.

Vietnamplus