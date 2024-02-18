The Ministry of Transport has just issued the Circular 42/2023/TT-BGTVT amending and supplementing a number of personal documents when flying from February 2024.

New regulations on personal documents for aviation travel from February 2024

According to the new circular, passengers when checking in for international flights must present one of the following documents including a passport, or a laissez-passer or other documents valid for entry and exit according to the provisions of the present law such as a separate visa, a permanent residence card, a temporary residence card, a citizen identification card if Vietnam and related countries signing treaties or international agreements allowing citizens of the signing countries to use citizen identification cards instead of passports in each other's territory. These papers for entry and exit must be valid as per the present regulations.

If a child does not have his or her own passport, the child's full name, date of birth and photo are recorded and affixed to the passport of the legal representative including biological fathers, biological mothers, adoptive fathers, adoptive mothers, or guardians.

Passengers aged 14 years or older when checking in for domestic flights must present one of the following documents or electronic data. Particularly, passengers with foreign nationality must produce a passport with a recent entry verification stamp or valid international travel document with the latest entry verification stamp and residence-related documents in Vietnam such as a visa, a permanent residence card, a temporary residence card, an APEC business travel card except in cases of visa exemption.

Moreover, they must carry a diplomatic identity card issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to members of diplomatic missions, consular offices, and representative offices of international organizations, a car and motorbike driving license, an airport security control card with long-term use value, an identification card of Vietnamese airlines or passenger's level 2 electronic identity account.

Any passenger who reports losing their passport must have a note from the diplomatic or consular agency of the passenger's country of nationality or an official dispatch from provincial or municipal departments of foreign affairs with confirmation of the local police agency where the passenger lost their passport, photo and stamp. Note and confirmation dispatch are valid for 30 days from the date of confirmation.

Passengers with Vietnamese nationality must present one of the following documents such as a passport or a travel document, a separate visa, a permanent residence card, a temporary residence card, an identity card, a citizen identification card, an ID card and a certification of police, a National Assembly delegate card, a party membership card, a journalist card, a car and motorbike driving license, an airport security control card with long-term use value, an identification card of Vietnamese airlines or passenger level 2 electronic identification account, an identification certificate confirmed by a police agency.

Meanwhile, those who just finished their sentence must produce a certificate from a competent authority certifying that the passenger has just completed serving the sentence.

Passengers with Vietnamese nationality from 14 years old to over 14 years old for no more than 20 days can use the same flight documents as passengers under 14 years old.

Passengers under 14 years old when checking in for domestic flights must present one of the following documents namely a birth certificate, a civil status extract, a birth certificate attestation, document confirming civil status information.

Parents of children under 2 months old without a birth certificate must show a notifications of birth, passenger level 2 electronic identification account or personal information of the passenger in the level 2 electronic identity account of parents or guardians traveling on the same flight, an identification certificate confirmed by the police agency, or an identity card, a passport (separate passport or parent's passport).

Moreover, children under 2 months old must have a confirmation from a social organization for children being raised by a social organization which is only valid for 6 months from the date of confirmation.

Passengers who are prisoners, defendants, or people being transferred, extradited, or deported when checking in to fly only need documents from a competent authority proving the escort while passengers who are responsible for escorting prisoners must present the required documents.

The above-mentioned passenger's documents for traveling by plane must be the original and still valid for use, or the electronic version having legal value according to regulations. Their birth certificates, civil status extracts, confirmation of civil status information, a birth certificate must be an original or a certified copy according to the provisions of law; or the electronic version having legal value according to regulations.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan