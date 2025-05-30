New policies to take effect from June 2025

Several key economic and financial policies will come into force from June, directly impacting household businesses, state-owned enterprises, and foreign investors.

According to Decree No. 70/2025/ND-CP, effective from June 1, household and individual businesses with annual revenue of VND1 billion (over US$38,400) or more must use e-invoices generated from cash registers connected to the tax authorities. The new regulation applies not only to traditional business households but also extends to sectors such as food and beverage, hospitality, passenger transport, and entertainment.

A circular issued on April 28, effective from June 15, provides detailed guidance on wage, remuneration, and bonus mechanisms for state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Salaries will be determined based on pre-tax profits, labor productivity, and return on equity.

Under Circular No. 03/2025/TT-NHNN, issued by the State Bank of Vietnam on April 29 and taking effect from June 16, foreign investors are permitted to open only one indirect investment account in Vietnam dong at a single bank for all related transactions.

Circular No. 20/2025/TT-BTC by the Ministry of Finance, effective from June 20, mandates that all organizations and individuals involved in foreign investment in Vietnam’s securities market must submit electronic reports via the State Securities Commission’s foreign investor management system. These reports must be stored for a minimum of five years.

