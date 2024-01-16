New expressways to apply non-stop electronic toll collection

In a pilot scheme, the automatic non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) will be implemented on the Nha Trang-Cam Lam and Cam Lam–Vinh Hao, according to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN).

The automatic non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) will be implemented on the Nha Trang-Cam Lam and Cam Lam–Vinh Hao. (Photo: SGGP)

The Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway will have four electronic toll collections, including Dien Khanh, Suoi Dau, Cam Lam, and Cam Ranh, and another at the Km53+600.

The Cam Lam – Vinh Hao expressway will have three electronic toll collections located at intersections, consisting of Du Long, two stations in Phan Rang, and an additional station at the end of the expressway.

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has asked investors to have solutions for rising problems during the implementation progress, build regulations, and coordinate with the operating units, toll collection service providers, and installation units during the pilot program.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh