New expressways to open at 10 am on setting day despite inauguration postponed

According to an announcement launched by the Ministry of Transport on May 18, vehicles are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 80km/h and a minimum speed of 60km/h.

On the Nha Trang – Cam Lam 49-kilometer expressway from North to South, vehicles will travel from National Road 1A to the National Highway 27C in Dien Khanh District’s Dien Tho Commune and join the expressway at the intersections of National Highway 27C at Km5+783 and Cam Ranh at Km52+892 connecting with the National Road 1A through the National Highway 27B in Cam Ranh City’s Cam Thinh Tay Commune of Khanh Hoa Province.

The Ministry of Transport plans to choose contractors to implement the construction project of rest stops at Km24 on the expressway in accordance with the country’s regulations.

On the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet 101-kilometer expressway, vehicles will travel from the Vinh Hao intersection point in Binh Thuan Province’s Tuy Phong District linking with Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway to HCMC.

Five intersection points of the project will be put into operation, including Vinh Hao at Km134+700, Cho Lau at Km162+777.78, Dai Ninh at Km178+655.22, Ma Lam at Km208+701.74, and Phan Thiet at Km234+617.56.

The rest stops on the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressway will be located at Km144+560 and Km205+092 in Binh Thuan Province.

The Ministry of Transport suggested the People’s Committees of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan provinces delegate the functional departments and sectors to control traffic to ensure safe and secure transportation on expressways.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho on May 16 signed a document on the rescheduling of the inauguration ceremony for the Nha Trang - Cam Lam and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway projects.

Despite the postponement of the inauguration ceremony that was scheduled to take place on May 19, the expressways will be open to the public on the set day, said the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway Project Management Board.