New enticing year-end tours, routes welcoming visitors to HCMC

On December 5, as part of the third HCMC Tourism Week in 2023, the HCMC Department of Tourism collaborated with various districts to unveil a range of new tours and routes to attract visitors to the city at year's end.

Tourists experience stand-up paddle boarding in District 7.

Specifically, the Department cooperated with the People's Committee of District 7 to introduce new and regular waterway tourism products. Of which, the Ngoi Sao Viet (Viet Star) boat terminal at 9A Tran Van Tra Street, Tan Phong Ward, District 7, is specifically designated as the central pier area, serving as the starting point for various waterway tourism routes.

The inner-city waterway transportation route, the waterway routes to Nha Be District in HCMC, to Can Giuoc in Long An Province, and Can Gio District in HCMC, and the waterway route connecting to Dong Nai Province through the Golf tour offer a highly convenient high-speed canoe travel time of just 25 minutes.

Tourists experience the waterway tour on December 5.

Several noteworthy waterway routes with short distances include the "Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe inner-city tourism route," which departs at 5 p.m. daily, lasting from two to four hours; the "Exploring the Beauty of the Saigon River" route, with itinerary through the Bach Dang Waterway Station – Mui Den Do (Red Light Cape) - Thanh Da Peninsula – Bach Dang Waterway Station; and the route for viewing the "Sunset on the Saigon River."

The mid-range waterway route "HCMC – Binh Duong" features a two-day, one-night cruise, starting from Bach Dang Waterway Station, passing through Tiamo Wharf, and concluding at Becamex Hotel New City, specifically designed to serve golf enthusiasts.

Tourists explore Ho Chi Minh City by canoe.

On the same day, the District 1 People's Committee revealed their partnership with the HCMC Department of Tourism and Vietluxtour to present the "District 1 – Night Colors" tour on the evening of December 6. Participants will immerse themselves in activities such as enjoying art performances, exploring the night streets, shopping, and relaxing, along with the distinctive healthcare services offered in District 1.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City holds various activities during tourism week

By Thi Hong – Translated by Gia Bao