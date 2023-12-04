Ho Chi Minh City holds various activities during tourism week

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will organize various activities after the official launch of HCMC Tourism Week, from December 4 to 10 in districts and business establishments in the city.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung, along with leaders of provinces and businesses were attending the launching ceremony of the tourism week.

On this occasion, a number of tourism businesses announced 100 preferential products with discounts from 6 percent to 55 percent for domestic and foreign tourists.

For example, Saigontourist is offering a 6 percent discount on three tours including Saigon- Rong ca (Saigon - Minstrel ) on Saturday afternoon, Saigon - Di san tram nam (Saigon - Hundred year heritage), Cu Chi – Mot thoang Vietnam (Cu Chi - A Glimpse of Vietnam) from December 4 to 10.

Any tourists who book Ben Thanh Tourist’s tours including SUP – tourists stand on a board and use a longer, single-bladed paddle to move on the Saigon River; SUP rowing through Can Gio mangrove forest; bicycle tour in Cu Chi – will get a 30 percent discount.

Rang Dong Hotel also offers a 55 percent discount on room prices and 15 percent off restaurant service costs.

At the launching ceremony, visitors had a chance to together color the largest Doodle picture of Ho Chi Minh City tourism in Vietnam, created by 22 puzzle pieces from Thu Duc City and 21 districts within the framework of the tourism week.

According to the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, the third tourism week will take place with many various activities including culture, arts, and sports.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung expected Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week to attract attention and motivate people and tourists to come to Ho Chi Minh City. Organizing the special week, the city is aiming for green tourism and sustainability which are inevitable trends in the world.

This year's tourism week also has a series of practical activities to encourage the tourism ecosystem to increase the application of green solutions, develop responsible tourism, respecting the destination's environment, community, and culture, to enhance competitive advantages and improve the industry’s growth quality sustainably.

After the launching ceremony, activities from small landscapes and tourist spaces simultaneously took place in Thu Duc City and districts to attract people and tourists in addition to entertainment activities, folk arts, calligraphy, cultural exchanges, arts, amateur music, new tourism products, and waterway tourism.

By Thi Hong – Translated By Anh Quan