New bus app launched in HCMC

The HCMC Management Center of Public Transport has just launched Go! bus TPHCM (HCMC) mobile app on the messaging platform of Zalo to provide information on public passenger transport in the city.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Management Center of Public Transport Le Hoan said that the outstanding function of this application is that people can monitor bus locations and schedules in real-time from almost any location, such as bus stations, and waiting areas.

Passengers can buy tickets and experience river buses without downloading additional apps. Data about Metro Line 1 will be integrated into Go! bus mobile app when the line is officially put into operation in the coming time.

Passengers can add key world “Go! Bus TPHCM” in the search bar or search in Explorer and click the mini app Go! Bus TPHCM displayed on the screen.

Scan the QR code to access the application
By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

