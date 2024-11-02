Nearly VND100 million benefits teachers, students of Bu Gia Map primary school

Under the initiative titled ‘Lighting up the Faith - Overcoming Difficulties to Attend School’, nearly VND100 million (US$3,953) benefitted teachers and students of Bu Gia Map primary school in the Southern Province of Binh Phuoc.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Pham Van Truong presents VND20 million to the principal of Bu Gia Map Primary School

The initiative is organized by Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with Emulation Group No. 3 of the Ho Chi Minh City Civil Servants' Trade Union. Staff of the newspaper and the City Civil Servants' Trade Union paid a visit to the educators and students of Cau Sat School and Bu Gia Map Primary School in Bu Gia Map District of Binh Phuoc Province.

This program also partnered with the Border Guard Command of Binh Phuoc Province, as well as Binh Phuoc Newspaper and Binh Phuoc Radio and Television Station.

The program provided a donation of VND70 million to Cau Sat School for the construction of toilet facilities and concrete roads, benefiting both teachers and over 40 students of all grades. Additionally, Emulation Cluster No. 3 awarded 20 scholarships, each valued at VND1 million to underprivileged students at the school.

The Youth Union of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in partnership with the Youth Union of Bu Gia Map District, successfully hosted a zero-dong booth, providing children with a variety of gifts such as clothes, educational tools, and toys. In addition, school teachers joined efforts to create a ‘Loving Lunch’ offering meals and drinks to participants. The initiative's total investment amounted to nearly VND100 million showcasing a strong commitment to supporting the community's youth.

During the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Pham Van Truong of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper emphasized the newspaper's role as a Party publication under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. He highlighted that, beyond its responsibilities in information dissemination and propaganda, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper is committed to organizing and executing community programs aimed at societal development.

The newspaper places a particular emphasis on educational initiatives, prioritizing the needs of children and students, and strives to provide support and opportunities for those in underprivileged areas to achieve holistic development in knowledge, physical well-being, and mental health.

Upon receiving the generous gift from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Emulation Cluster No. 3, Principal Do Thi Lich of Bu Gia Map Primary School expressed her sincere gratitude.

She highlighted the significance and practicality of the 'Igniting Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School' program, particularly for the teachers and students of Cau Sat School. The invaluable support and encouragement from Ho Chi Minh City's media outlets will undoubtedly inspire the school to persevere in its mission of educating and empowering future generations.

Since its launch at the start of 2023, the program has successfully raised over VND21 billion. This funding has been utilized to support various initiatives in numerous localities and schools nationwide, including the construction of classrooms, investment in libraries, provision of scholarships, donation for construction of wells, installation of water filtration systems, and the enhancement of food supplies. These efforts aim to improve the quality of life for students, making their educational experience more accessible and fulfilling.

By Viet Nga – Translated by Anh Quan