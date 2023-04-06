Nearly 485,000 households provided with social policy bank loans in Q1

Some 485,000 poor and near-poor households gained access to loans from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), worth about VND21.86 trillion (US$932.17 million) in total, in the first three months of this year.

The bank said as of March 31, 2023, its total outstanding loans reached VND291.75 trillion, up VND8.4 trillion from 2022, benefiting more than 6.58 million households and social policy beneficiaries.

The loans helped to create jobs for more than 129,000 laborers, including 1,917 guest workers and provided support for over 17,000 students in difficult circumstances. They were also used to build more than 352,000 water and sanitation facilities in rural areas and thousands of houses.

According to the bank, as of March 2023, localities earmarked more than VND34.2 trillion from its budgets as loans to the poor and other social policy beneficiaries.

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces were among the localities that saw the highest capital disbursement rates.