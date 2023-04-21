Nearly 4,500 flights to and from HCMC during upcoming holidays

There are 4,466 flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City via Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the upcoming holidays, increasing 18 percent over the same period last year.

During Hung Kings' Death Commemoration Day, the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day, the flights will serve 755,910 passengers, increasing 32 percent over the same period in 2022.

Of these, there will be 1,380 international flights carrying 255,715 passengers and 3,086 domestic ones transporting 500,195 passengers. During peak time, 810 flights will operate every day.

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport shall collaborate with relevant units to strengthen their personnel to regulate the vehicles and appropriate equipment in order to avoid congestion.

To meet the demand for taxis, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport will coordinate with taxi providers and contracted automobiles at app-based taxis to reinforce the number of vehicles serving at the airport.