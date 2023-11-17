National target program on sustainable poverty reduction reviewed

Vietnam aims to reduce the poverty rate to about 0.9 percent by 2025.

It was heard a national conference on November 17 to review the implementation of the National Target Programme for Sustainable Poverty Reduction for 2021-2025 held in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

According to Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, the national target programme has focused on helping impoverished communities and people living in difficult areas access basic social services, gain employment, and improve incomes and the quality of life. The programme also aims to assist areas to escape extremely difficult situations, contributing to promoting sustainable socioeconomic development and poverty reduction.

The programme has contributed to reducing the poverty rate by 1 to 1.5 percent per year, with that in ethnic minorities decreasing by over 3 percent per year.

Nine localities nationwide have issued multidimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period, while four others implemented specific poverty reduction policies for social welfare beneficiaries.

It is expected that the multidimensional poverty rate in Vietnam will reduce to 2.93 percent, and the ratio of poor households in poor districts and ethnic minority areas will be brought down to 33 percent and 7.82 percent, respectively, by the end of this year.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Steering Committee for national target programmes for 2021-2025 will implement policies related to preferential credit, vocational training, healthcare and legal assistance, and supporting labourers from poor and ethnic minority households to work abroad.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, who is also vice head of the Steering Committee, said the ministry will accelerate the disbursement of capital allocated to the programme in 2023 and continue to effectively implement projects and sub-projects under the programme. He added that the ministry will research and perfect the multidimensional poverty standards in alignment with sustainable development goals.

Delegates at the event also shared useful experiences and good practices in poverty reduction.