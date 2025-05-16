National Sen Village Festival celebrating President Ho Chi Minh's birthday opens

The National Sen Village Festival 2025, celebrating the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025), opened in Nghe An Province on the evening of May 15 with the participation of Party General Secretary To Lam.

Party General Secretary To Lam attends the opening ceremony of the National Sen Village Festival 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were former Politburo member and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the PCC's Organization Commission, Le Minh Hung; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Committee's Inspection Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien; Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang; Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; along with leaders of the Office of the Party Central Committee, the State, the Government, and the National Assembly; heads of central agencies, ministries, departments, local authorities, along with thousands of residents and visitors.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the statue “Uncle Ho visits the hometown” on May 15 (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, an inauguration ceremony for the statue of President Ho Chi Minh was held in the opening ceremony of the festival. It is a meaningful gift presented by the Ministry of Public Security to the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Nghe An Province, expressing the deep respect and profound gratitude of the People's Public Security forces to President Ho Chi Minh.

The monument, cast in bronze, stands at a total height of 12.5 meters, including the statue measuring 8.3 meters. It is located at the Sen Village Stadium in Kim Lien Commune. During his two visits to his hometown in 1957 and 1961, President Ho Chi Minh held warm meetings with local officials and residents at the site.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd,R) and leaders of the Party and State attends the opening ceremony of the National Sen Village Festival 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony included a special art performance titled "The Monument in Millions of Hearts" with the participation of artists, namely Trong Tan, Tan Nhan, Tung Duong, Hong Luu, Minh Thong, Minh Thanh, and Ha Quynh Nhu; the Music and Dance Theater of the People's Public Security; the Ceremonial Brass Band of the People's Public Security; and the Nghe An Provincial Traditional Art Center.

The festival includes diverse cultural activities such as flower offerings at Uncle Ho’s statue in Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, a parade from Vinh City to Uncle Ho’s homeland, incense offerings to Uncle Ho at his memorial house in the Kim Lien relic site and Chung Son Temple in Nam Dan District’s Kim Lien Commune, a parade carrying President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait from the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House to Sen Village Stadium, exhibitions of President Ho Chi Minh and member states and the peoples of ASEAN, a singing contest, a film screening celebrating the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, sport activities, and more.

A dancing performance at the event (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Nghe An Province, Tran Thi My Hanh, from the grassroots artistic movement called the Sen Village Singing Festival in 1981, the program was developed into a provincial-level festival in 2002. Since then, the festival has been held annually at the provincial level, with a national-scale celebration every five years.

The Sen Village Festival has become a special cultural and tourism event to celebrate the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh. This year, the festival is being held on a grand scale, with close coordination between Nghe An Province, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and many other provinces across the country.

A dancing performance at the event (Photo: SGGP)

A large number of visitors visitt the Memorial House of President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien Relic Site. (Photo: SGGP)

By Duy Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh