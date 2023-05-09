National flag raised on Co To island to mark late leader’s trip

A flag-raising ceremony was held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 9 to mark the 62nd anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh’s trip to the island of the same name (May 9, 1961 - 2023).

The island district is over 100 kilometers from the mainland and covers an area of 46.2sq.km.

The late leader visited Co To island in 1961 and 1962, and this showed that he highly valued the importance and national defense and security strategic position of the island.

The island has great potential and advantages to develop the marine economy and tourism services. Co To has transformed itself into a shining pearl in the northeast region of the nation. The district completed the new-style rural area building program in 2015. Its annual economic growth is 15 - 16%.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the district Nguyen Viet Dung said Co To has become an attractive destination with world-class tourism products.

The island district has improved the quality of community tourism service associated with promoting tourism connection via air and maritime routes from Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho to Van Don and Co To, he added.