National Day holiday to last four days

This year’s National Day holiday will take place from August 31 to September 3, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced.

Every year, many streets in Hanoi are decorated with national flags to celebrate the National Day holiday. (Photo: VNA)

Civil servants are entitled to four consecutive days off, including one weekend day (Saturday), two national holidays (Sunday and Monday) and one additional day (Tuesday).

Employers are required to inform employees of the National Day holiday schedule for 2024 at least 30 days in advance.

The ministry encourages employers to apply the holiday schedule for employees similarly to that for civil servants.

The ministry also noted that agencies and companies operating on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) may determine the holiday schedule for their employees based on their work routines.

For employees who have a one-day weekly off on Sunday, the National Day holiday from September 2 will span three days, from September 1 to September 3, if the holiday is observed on Sunday (September 1). If the holiday is observed on Tuesday (September 3), it will last two days, from September 2 to September 3.

For employees who have two days a week off on Saturday and Sunday, the National Day holiday will last four days, from August 31 to September 3.

Vietnamplus