A nationwide fundraising campaign to support victims of Agent Orange was launched on December 19, organised by the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin Fund, the National Humanitarian Portal (1400), and the MBBank's charity app.

National campaign raises funds to support victims of Agent Orange. (Photo: SGGP)

Entitled “Nhung Mua Xuan Nguyen Ven” (intact spring), the event commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and prepares for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Although more than six decades have passed since the war, the lingering effects of Agent Orange continue to afflict millions of Vietnamese families.

Major General Do Hong Lam, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) Fund, highlighted the profound humanitarian value of the campaign.

He emphasized its practical approach, which aligns with current economic, cultural, and social realities while accommodating the goodwill and financial capacities of the broader public. Funds raised through the campaign not only demonstrate the community’s compassion and responsibility but also help to increase domestic and international awareness of the devastating impact of Agent Orange and Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the consequences.

The organisers encourage widespread participation by urging individuals to share posts on social media with hashtags such as #TriAn, #NhungMuaXuanNguyenVen, and #QuanDoiNhanDan, aiming to spread hope and solidarity during the festive season.

Beneficiaries of the campaign include victims directly exposed to dioxin, former soldiers affected during wartime, and families or caregivers who support these victims. The campaign accepts donations through QR code scanning or direct transfers to a designated account at MB Bank. All contributions are transparently documented on the MB Philanthropy app and the campaign’s official website.

Funds collected will primarily be allocated to vulnerable areas, including the Central Highlands, southern regions, and remote northern provinces.

Previously, the “Easing the Pain of Agent Orange – 2024” program raised over VND1.3 billion (more than US$51,000). The initiative provided timely aid to victims affected by Super Typhoon Yagi, distributing relief in 16 cities and provinces, constructing four new homes, repairing five damaged ones, and supporting 55 families with livelihoods.

On the occasion, 150 gifts were presented to victims as part of these efforts.

Through such campaigns, the organizers hope to bring warmth and support to those in need, ensuring a more meaningful New Year for all.

Vietnamplus