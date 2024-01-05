National Assembly’s 10 outstanding issues, events in 2023 named

The National Assembly (NA) Office has collaborated with news agencies and newspapers to select 10 outstanding issues and events of the legislature in 2023.

An overview of the first national conference on the enforcement of laws and resolutions of the 15th legislature. (Photo: VNA)

1. The NA successfully organises five sessions, including three extraordinary sittings.

In 2023, for the first time in its 78-year history, the legislative body held the largest number of sessions in a year with five plenums, including three extraordinary ones (the second, third and fourth) to consider and make decisions on 84 major and important issues, promptly meeting urgent practical requirements and helping to stabilise and develop the country and promote international integration.

2. The draft Land Law (amended) and the draft Law on Credit Institutions (revised) have yet to be approved.

With 12 million comments from voters and being discussed at three NA sessions, the draft Land Law (amended) still has a number of issues that need to be considered thoroughly. Meanwhile, despite being scrutinised in two plenums, the draft Law on Credit Institutions (amended) contains some issues with different ideas. Therefore, at its sixth plenary session, the legislature decided not to pass these two draft laws, because the difficult laws are involved in many fields and have great impacts on the economy and people's lives. Therefore, it is necessary to apply a special and unprecedented process to thoroughly consider all aspects.

3. Approving a resolution on the application of top-up corporate income tax in accordance with the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules, and deciding on an intention to establish an investment support fund to internalise international commitments and create a favourable business and investment environment to support enterprises.

At its sixth plenary session, the NA adopted a resolution on the application of top-up corporate income tax in accordance with the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules (global minimum tax); and decided that in 2024, the Government will build a draft decree on the establishment, management and use of the investment support fund from global minimum tax revenue and other legal revenue sources to support foreign-invested and domestic enterprises.

4. A national-scale conference to implement laws and resolutions of the 15th National Assembly is held for the first time to soon bring laws and resolutions into life.

The NA Standing Committee, in collaboration with the Government, on September 6 held the first national conference on the enforcement of laws and resolutions of the 15th legislature, with the participation of 2,400 delegates. Specifically, the enforcement of 23 laws and 28 resolutions passed by the 15th NA from the beginning of the tenure to the fifth plenum was put under assessment.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh chairs a meeting of the Working Group of the National Assembly Standing Committee on reviewing the system of legal documents. (Photo: VNA)

5. The system of legal documents is placed under review in all fields and at the national scale.

The Government and the NA Standing Committee focused on reviewing legal documents in 22 key aspects. The review result of 523 legal documents, ordinances, and resolutions of the legislature and its Standing Committee, decrees and decisions of the Prime Minister, and circulars of the Ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies affirms that the legal system in general basically ensures concertedness, consensus and feasibility, in accordance with the Party's policies and guidelines, the provisions of the Constitution, and is compatible with international treaties to which Vietnam is a member.

6. The NA’s supervision is strengthened with improvements and innovations.

Supervision activities of the legislative body was strengthened and innovated, showing flexibility and sensitivity to major issues emerging in the country's socio-economic life, and winning voters’ applause. For the first time, the results of receiving citizens, and handling their complaints and denunciations were put on table at the hall.

7. Many important policies on socio-economic affairs and state budget, and decisions on important national issues are approved, contributing to promoting economic recovery and creating resources for sustainable development.

In the year, the NA decided to continue reducing the value added tax by 2 percent, and allocating more than VND100 trillion (US$4.1 billion) left from the medium-term public investment plan of the central budget in the 2021-2025 period, the socio-economic recovery and development programme, and the national target programmes to ministries and central and local agencies to add more capital to the economy.

Delegates to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

8. The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians is a highlight in the most exciting year of parliamentary diplomacy since the beginning of the term.

The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians was successfully held under the theme of “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, with the participation of 500 domestic and international delegates.

9. The first Dien Hong Awards – the national press award on the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils – is organised.

The first Dien Hong Awards saw the submission of 3,328 works by 171 press agencies in Vietnam and abroad and seven offices of the NA delegations and People's Councils.

10. The "Children's National Assembly" hypothetical session is held for the first time.

The first "Children's National Assembly" mock session was jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union in coordination with the NA Committee for Culture and Education and NA Office in September. This was one of the impressive events of the 15th National Assembly and will continue to be held regularly to promote children’s right to participate in socio-political activities, contributing to ensuring their rights and interests in accordance with the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws on children.

