National Assembly opens 7th session

The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its 7th sitting in Hanoi on May 20 morning, with the opening session broadcast live by several national and NA television and radio channels.

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man chairs the opening ceremony of the 7th session in Hanoi on May 20. (Photo: VNA).

Legislators are set to review and pass 10 bills, including the draft amended laws on social insurance, archives, and the organisation of people's courts as well as the law on defence industry, security, industrial mobilization, and the law on roads.

Also tabled will be three draft resolutions on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for development in the central province of Nghe An, on piloting a new model of urban administration and specific mechanisms and policies for the central city of Da Nang, and on the 2025 law and ordinance building program, and adjustments to the 2024 program.

The lawmakers will provide feedback on 11 bills, including amended draft laws on notarisation, trade unions, and cultural heritage, as well as the draft laws on geology and minerals, and fire prevention, fighting, and rescue.

They will discuss issues regarding socio-economic development, the State budget, taxation, and the NA’s supervision work. They will opine and decide on investment policies for a number of major projects, such as the construction of the Gia Nghia (Dak Nong) - Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc) section of the western wing of the North-South Expressway, and the ratification of the document on the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), among many other matters.

The NA will also conduct question and answer sessions, and review and decide on personnel matters within its authority.

Prior to the opening of the meeting, leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and NA delegates laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to pay respect to the late president.

Vietnamplus