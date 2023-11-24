National Assembly adopts law on National Defense at sixth session

With 470 out of the 471 participating deputies saying “yes”, the National Assembly (NA) approved the Law on the Management and Protection of National Defense Works and Military Zones at its sixth session on November 24.

Prior to the voting, the legislators looked into a verification report on the legal document, during which they discussed the classification of defense works and military zones, dual-use projects, and the change in the use purpose of defense works and military zones.

In the morning, the legislature passed the Law on Telecommunications (revised), with 473 approval votes or 94.74% of the deputies.

The sixth sitting, which opened on October 23, is scheduled to close on November 28.