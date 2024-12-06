Nam Tra My calls for emergency declaration due to landslide risk

The Nam Tra My District People’s Committee issued an urgent report to the Quang Nam Provincial People’s Committee and relevant authorities regarding landslides in parts of Tra Don Commune on December 6.

Nam Tra My District inspection team at the rockslide site

The report noted that prolonged heavy rains in November and recent earthquakes in Kon Tum and Quang Nam provinces have caused landslides affecting 21 households and one satellite campus in the area.

Inspections revealed that earthquakes on November 30 and December 1 dislodged several large rocks, which were partially held back by vines and mountain trees. The landslide site is located above the summit of Ngoc Mong Mountain, approximately 500–600 meters from the Tu Hon residential area in Hamlet No.3, Tra Don Commune, and about 250 meters above National Highway 40B.

Furthermore, the mountainside near the summit is scattered with boulders and features a steep slope. Preliminary assessments indicate that continued heavy rains or additional earthquakes could trigger further rockfalls, posing significant risks to 21 households, a satellite campus below, and travelers on National Highway 40B.

Many rocks are precariously positioned after earthquake-induced fall.

In the Tac Pat and Lang Le residential areas (Hamlet No.2, Tra Don Commune), groundwater on the uphill slope has caused a large landslide zone with significant soil and rock displacement. A section of the slope, about 25 meters from the road’s edge, has already subsided and fractured, detaching from the upper area. Cracks have also appeared around residential houses, creating a high risk of further subsidence and damage.

Since September 2024, heavy rains have forced households in the area to evacuate to safer locations. Residents remain deeply concerned, with some families relocating to other villages. Many are reluctant to send their children to the Tu Hon primary and preschool facilities out of fear for their safety.

In response, Nam Tra My District has requested that the Quang Nam Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant authorities promptly develop a plan to inspect and provide guidance on addressing the situation to ensure the safety of residents and their property.

The district also proposed that the Provincial People’s Committee issue a decision declaring an emergency situation due to the landslide risk at the Tu Hon Village in Hamlet No.3, Tra Don Commune. This would give the district a foundation to request provincial support for funding the construction of a resettlement area for affected families, enabling them to stabilize their lives.

Several large rocks roll down but are stopped by vines and mountain trees.

Additionally, the district has asked the Quang Nam Department of Transport to direct the agency responsible for managing National Highway 40B to install permanent signs warning of the landslide risk in the affected area. Nam Tra My District also proposed building a new resettlement area for Tu Hon Village households, located 2 km from the old village, ensuring safety, sufficient land, and convenient conditions for the affected families to quickly rebuild and stabilize their lives.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan