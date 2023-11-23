NA deputy proposes drivers of ridesharing company to have compulsory insurance

A National Assembly deputy proposed to add drivers of ridesharing companies to the group of employees participating in compulsory social insurance.

This morning, National Assembly deputies discussed the amended Social Insurance Law project at the National Assembly House’s hall under the chairmanship of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

National Assembly deputy Tran Thi Dieu Thuy from Ho Chi Minh City said that currently the freelance economy - a labor market consisting of a growing number of short-term contracts - is developing strongly in Vietnam. App-based drivers for ridesharing or delivery companies are an important workforce in this field and the number of drivers in these companies is constantly increasing.

Therefore, Deputy Tran Thi Dieu Thuy proposed that the National Assembly continue considering the addition of these drivers to the group of employees participating in compulsory social insurance to have solutions to ensure social security.

This is also a temporary and flexible employment solution for the official workforce in the face of economic fluctuations that are increasing the unemployment rate.

To protect the interests of this group of workers, she proposes to include technology vehicle drivers in the additional group participating in mandatory social insurance.

She cited legal regulations that app-based drivers of ridesharing companies have an agreement to work for technology vehicle transport businesses to have a monthly salary and they work under supervision through an application managed by companies.

According to Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, these drivers need to enjoy policies to support job creation and be added to the group of workforce with compulsory social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance to cope with risks.