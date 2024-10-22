NA deputies discuss two bills on October 22

At the 8th session of the 15th legislature on October 22 (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly deputies continue the 8th session of the legislature on October 22, discussing several important issues, including the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Pharmacy and the draft Data Law.

In the morning, they heard a report on the implementation of the 2024 state budget, the state budget estimates and allocation plan for 2025, and the finance - state budget plans for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The legislators then heard a report on the explanation, acquirement and adjustment of the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Pharmacy and discussed the bill at the hall.

In the afternoon, they will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft Data Law.

According to the Government, the building of the law aims at ensuring effective use of data for state management, socio-economic development, the building of a digital government, reform, reduction of administrative procedures, and establishment of a national data centre.

The Data Law must be developed on the basis of the concretisation of the Party and State’s policy on national digital transformation and in line with the integration process, serving socio-economic-cultural development and ensuring defence, security and social order.

It stipulates regulations on the building, development, processing and management of data, application of science-technology into data processing, a national database, a national data centre, data-related products and services, state management of data, and the responsibilities of related agencies, organisations and individuals.

The law-makers will also heard a report on the explanation, acquirement and adjustment of the draft Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control (revised) and deliberated the bill.

