NA delegation visits heroes, martyrs, revolutionary contributors in Con Dao

A delegation from the National Assembly (NA), led by NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, on May 2 attended a ceremony in commemoration of heroes, martyrs and patriots who sacrificed their lives for the country in Con Dao, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province.

The ceremony took place at Pier 914 in a solemn and respectful atmosphere.



The delegates from the National Assembly and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province extend a moment of silence in deep tribute to the heroes, martyrs and patriots who sacrificed their lives in Con Dao, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province. (Source: https://quochoi.vn/)

The delegates from the National Assembly and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province extended a moment of silence in deep tribute and offered incense in remembrance of the great contributions of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation.

Statistics show that over 20,000 revolutionary soldiers and Vietnamese people were imprisoned and died on the island during the 113-year existence of the Con Dao prison system.

Specifically, during the construction of the pier and stone embankments along Con Dao’s coastal roads, approximately 914 prisoners died from exhaustion, falling rocks and brutal torture by the enemy.

Vice Chairman of NA Tran Quang Phuong visits the families of revolutionary contributors. (Source: https://quochoi.vn/)

On the same morning, they visited and gave gifts to the families of wounded veterans Tran Xuan Duc and Nguyen Van Huong currently residing on the island.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong