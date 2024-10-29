National

NA debates draft revised Public Investment Law

National Assembly (NA) deputies debated the draft Public Investment Law (revised) on October 29, as part of their ongoing eighth session.

na-1698.jpg
Participants at the seventh working day of 15th NA’s eighth session. (Photo: VNA)

After Minister of Planning and Investment delivered the document, Chairman of the NA Budget-Finance Committee presented a report verifying the bill which aims to remove existing shortcomings, obstacles, and bottlenecks in the implementation of the Public Investment Law 2019, clarifying regulations related to decentralisation and delegation of power, among others.

It fully and comprehensively specifies five groups of policies, showing the spirit of breakthrough, reform, decentralisation and delegation of power of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, National Assembly and Government.

Also on October 29, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc delivered proposals on the draft Law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Securities, Law on Accounting, Law on Independent Auditing, Law on State Budget, Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, Law on Tax Administration, and Law on National Reserves. The Chairman of the NA Budget-Finance Committee red out a verification report on the bill.

After listening to a report on absorption and adjustments of the draft Law on Added Value (revised), NA deputies discussed a number of issues of the law, while representatives of agencies proposing and verifying the bill explained matters raised by deputies related to the draft law.

In the afternoon, the deputies discussed in groups the draft Public Investment Law (revised), and the draft Law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Securities, Law on Accounting, Law on Independent Auditing, Law on State Budget, Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, Law on Tax Administration, and Law on National Reserves.

Tags

NA eighth session Seventh working day

