NA Chairman meets Hau Giang voters

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with voters in Vi Thanh city, the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, on December 14, briefing them on the outcomes of the recent 8th session of the 15th legislature.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with voters in Vi Thanh city, the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, on December 14. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, the top legislator touched upon the country’s socio-economic development, with the GDP growth rate expected to reach 7.5 percent in fourth quarter and over 7 percent for the whole year.

Regarding the legislature’s 8th session, which wrapped up on November 30 afternoon after 29.5 days of working, Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the NA passed 18 laws and 21 resolutions and provided initial feedback on 10 other draft laws.

The NA made many critical decisions to pave the way for breakthroughs in infrastructure development, maximise resources, and create new growth opportunities, the leader said.

For Hau Giang, he acknowledged the efforts of the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and residents in achieving positive outcomes across multiple sectors. The locality has met all of the 18 key targets set for this year, with budget revenue hitting VND7.52 trillion (US$296 million), a 23.52 percent increase year-on-year.

The chief legislator urged the province to focus on improving the quality of education and training, as well as the material and spiritual life of its people, and optimising scientific and technological advancements in production.

He stressed that not only Hau Giang but also the entire nation and political system must prioritise and effectively implement the directives of Party General Secretary To Lam, including those regarding the era of the nation’s rise, a comprehensive reform of the political system’s organisatiosal structure, digital transformation, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena.

Voters commended the legislative session’s results and expressed their strong support for the policy on administrative boundary mergers and the re-organisation of the political system, suggesting that the restructuring must be conducted objectively and rigorously. They also stressed the need to combat favoritism and group interests while resolutely removing officials with deteriorating ethics or poor performance from the system.

Some suggested the Party and the State pay more heed to investment in education and training, strictly handle corruption and other negative phenomena, and increase allowances for war veterans and families of fallen soldiers and revolution contributors.

On this occasion, in the presence of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Petrovietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) donated VND4 billion to Vi Thanh city to support the locality in infrastructure development.

Vietnamplus