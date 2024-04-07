NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for China official visit

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on April 7 morning for a six-day official visit to China.

The visit is made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

Accompanying the top Vietnamese legislator are Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Mass Mobilization Commission Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, NA Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Vietnam - China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang; NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai, among other officials.

NA Chairman Hue’s visit is expected to create a strong motivation and momentum for the development of the relations between Vietnam and China.

This is the first visit to China by Hue as the NA Chairman, and also the first direct meeting between the heads of the two countries' legislatures after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

It is taking place in the context that the two countries celebrated the 73rd anniversary of their diplomatic relations and 15 years of bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2023.

