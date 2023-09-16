NA Chairman expresses deep sympathy to bereaved families

The Chairman of the National Assembly expressed his deep sympathy to bereaved families in the inferno at the apartment building in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District while visiting them.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the National Assembly's working group came to burn incense in commemoration of the victims of the apartment building fire and encourage victims currently at Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

The Chairman of the National Assembly expressed his deep sympathy to bereaved families and sent condolences from the Party and State leaders and the leaders of the World Parliamentary Union and the delegates at the 9th Global Young Parliamentarians Conference inferno victim's families who are suffering heart-wrenching pain.

Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegation members lit incense and spent a minute of silence in commemoration of the 56 people who died in the shocking incident.

After listening to the reports on rescue work and support for victims of leaders of Thanh Xuan District, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue praised the efforts of Hanoi City for supporting and taking care of the victims and the victims' families. He urged local authorities to pay more attention to the aftercare for the bereaved families whose relatives died in the blaze. Chairman Hue also encouraged philanthropists to nurture and support children. Above all, he asked the administration of Thanh Xuan District must quickly stabilize fire victims’ lives.

While talking to families living next to the apartment building, the Chairman of the National Assembly was touched as residents around the mini apartment made their best efforts, supporting both human and material resources to support the authorities and the victims. Some families did not hesitate to destroy their house's wall to support the fire and rescue forces; thereby, contributing to minimizing the damage caused by the fire. The Chairman of the National Assembly said that through hardship, the love of the village and neighbors - a good quality of Vietnamese people – has shown more.

In addition, NA Chairman Hue asked leaders of Hanoi City and leaders of Thanh Xuan District to strictly implement General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s direction that local administrations must learn from this incident to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the near future.

The National Assembly Chairman also said that the National Defense and Security Committee of the National Assembly is conducting a monitoring session on the implementation of legal policies on fire prevention and fighting. Immediately after the above incident occurred, the National Assembly leadership sent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong to the incident scene to asses the tragedy. The National Defense and Security Committee was asked to amend the policies and laws on fire prevention and fighting to make it more perfect.

On the same day, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the delegation visited and encouraged victims of the mini apartment fire who were being treated at Bach Mai Hospital.

Of 26 patients in Bach Mai Hospital, many patients will be discharged in the next few days while only two patients remain in serious condition but their conditions are better.

The NA Chairman also paid special attention to the mental damage and psychological trauma of the patients when experiencing the incident hoping that doctors and nurses would continue to focus on this aspect while providing treatment.