NA approves Law on Justice for Minors

The 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 30 adopted the Law on Justice for Minors with 461 yes votes from 463 deputies, or 96.24 percent, as part of the ongoing eighth session.

Party General Secretary To Lam (C), State President Luong Cuong (L) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) attend the session on November 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The law is designed to protect the rights and best interests of minors. It aims to ensure that the handling of juvenile offenders is appropriate to their age, cognitive ability, personal circumstances, and the societal danger posed by their actions.

The law focuses on educating and rehabilitating young offenders to help them correct their mistakes, improve their behaviour, and become productive members of society.

It outlines measures for diversion, penalties, and legal procedures for juvenile offenders. It also addresses procedures for victims and witnesses, execution of sentences, reintegration into the community, and support for victims. It specifies the roles, duties, and responsibilities of organisations and individuals involved in juvenile justice.

Particularly, the law specifies diversion measures, which include reprimands restricted hours for activities and movement, apologies to victims, compensation for damage, participation in educational or vocational programmes, mandatory psychological treatment or counselling, and community service.

Under the newly adopted law, minors eligible for diversion include those aged 16 to under 18 who commit minor or serious offences, those aged 14 to under 16 who commit very serious offences (excluding specified crimes under Article 123 of the Penal Code), and minors with minimal roles in group offences.

