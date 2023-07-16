My Thuan No.2 Bridge gradually taking shape

|
The construction units are making efforts to accelerate the progress of the main span of the My Thuan 2 Bridge to ensure its completion before October 30, 2023.
Spanning a length of approximately 1.9km, the project has a total investment capital of over VND5 trillion.
This bridge also connects the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway and the My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway, forming an integrated highway route between Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho.
After more than three years of construction, the project is now in its final stage, with over 80 percent of the total work completed, and is expected to be finished by the end of this year. Currently, hundreds of engineers and workers are dedicatedly working at the construction site around the clock, regardless of unpredictable weather conditions, to ensure that the project stays on schedule.
|
Each day, the main span of the My Thuan No.2 Bridge is gradually getting longer, bridging the two banks of the Tien River.
|
The engineers discuss and exchange information regarding their work at the construction site.
|
The working atmosphere at the construction site is consistently vibrant and bustling.
|
The work environment poses multiple potential risks, necessitating the workers to maintain a high level of focus.
|
Implementing labor safety regulations for workers and enhancing their determination to successfully accomplish the tasks at hand.
|
Acknowledging and rewarding the teams and groups that have achieved their tasks ahead of schedule.