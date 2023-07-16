My Thuan No.2 Bridge gradually taking shape

The My Thuan No.2 Bridge project serves as a link between the two banks of the Tien River, connecting the provinces of Vinh Long and Tien Giang.

Spanning a length of approximately 1.9km, the project has a total investment capital of over VND5 trillion.

This bridge also connects the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway and the My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway, forming an integrated highway route between Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho.

After more than three years of construction, the project is now in its final stage, with over 80 percent of the total work completed, and is expected to be finished by the end of this year. Currently, hundreds of engineers and workers are dedicatedly working at the construction site around the clock, regardless of unpredictable weather conditions, to ensure that the project stays on schedule.