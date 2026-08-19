My Dinh Stadium buzzes ahead of Vietnam-Malaysia ASEAN Cup semifinal second leg

From early afternoon, large crowds of fans gathered around My Dinh Stadium. Many arrived carrying national flags, images of President Ho Chi Minh, banners and other items to cheer on the Vietnamese team.
Many fans said that they had deliberately arrived early to soak up the football atmosphere and avoid traffic congestion as crowds grew.
They arrived well ahead of kickoff to experience the festive atmosphere and share the excitement with fellow fans.
Despite heavy rain around 5 p.m., the flow of fans to the stadium remained strong. Fans raised chants of support for Vietnam, adding to the excitement in the buildup to kickoff.
Outside the stadium, restaurants and food stalls also became busier. Football lovers enjoyed food and drinks, took a rest and mingled with friends before entering the stadium.
Some families brought their children to watch the match, while many young supporters wearing national team jerseys and carrying flags and scarves gathered in large groups.
Excitement and anticipation were visible on the fans’ faces. Vietnam’s 2-0 first-leg win put the team in a strong position, but fans remained hopeful that the players would stay focused and deliver another convincing performance at home.