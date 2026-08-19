My Dinh Stadium buzzes ahead of Vietnam-Malaysia ASEAN Cup semifinal second leg

Thousands of fans flocked to My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on the afternoon of August 19 despite heavy rain, creating a vibrant atmosphere ahead of the second leg of the 2026 ASEAN Cup semifinal between Vietnam and Malaysia.

From early afternoon, large crowds of fans gathered around My Dinh Stadium. Many arrived carrying national flags, images of President Ho Chi Minh, banners and other items to cheer on the Vietnamese team.

Fans are confident that Vietnam’s men’s football team will secure another victory. Photo: Tien Cuong

Many fans said that they had deliberately arrived early to soak up the football atmosphere and avoid traffic congestion as crowds grew.

They arrived well ahead of kickoff to experience the festive atmosphere and share the excitement with fellow fans.

Despite heavy rain around 5 p.m., the flow of fans to the stadium remained strong. Fans raised chants of support for Vietnam, adding to the excitement in the buildup to kickoff.

Despite the heavy rain, a disabled fan arrives at My Dinh Stadium to support Vietnam team. Photo: Tien Cuong

Outside the stadium, restaurants and food stalls also became busier. Football lovers enjoyed food and drinks, took a rest and mingled with friends before entering the stadium.

Fans queue to enter My Dinh Stadium early. Photo: Tien Cuong

Some families brought their children to watch the match, while many young supporters wearing national team jerseys and carrying flags and scarves gathered in large groups.

Excitement and anticipation were visible on the fans’ faces. Vietnam’s 2-0 first-leg win put the team in a strong position, but fans remained hopeful that the players would stay focused and deliver another convincing performance at home.

A young fan arrives at My Dinh Stadium ahead of kickoff. Photo: Tien Cuong

Large crowds of fans gather outside My Dinh Stadium from early afternoon. Photo: Tien Cuong

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong