Music videos calling to eliminate violence against women, children launched

The Orange Team launched a series of five music videos titled Love Equal, aiming to spread the message "Gender equality benefits everyone" and "Say no to violence against women and children" on November 25.

The Orange Team 2024 is being implemented by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), with support from the Australian Government.

The activity is part of a series of programs marking the "International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women” (November 25), the National Action Month for Gender Equality and Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response 2024, themed “Ensuring social security, empowering, and creating opportunities for women and girls to achieve gender equality and eliminate gender-based violence.”

The "Love Equal" music videos consist of five songs that are award-winning compositions at a songwriting contest organized by UN Women in Vietnam in 2023 as part of the program “Elimination of violence against women and children in Vietnam 2021-2025,” funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

All proceeds will be directly donated to the Peace House Shelter, a home for women who have been victims of domestic violence in Hanoi.

The project is accompanied by artists and KOLs ( Key Opinion Leaders), including Ho Ngoc Ha, Kim Ly, Doan Trang, Kathy Uyen, and others.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh