Munich Airport strike delays flights to and fro HCMC

Vietnam Airlines, on February 26, announced that a strike at Munich Airport (Germany) from February 27-28 would impact two international flights and cause potential delays or cancellations for 16 domestic flights.

Vietnam Airlines, on the morning of February 26, announced that two of its flights would be affected by a strike at Munich Airport (Germany) from 12 a.m. on February 27 to 11:59 p.m. on February 28 (local time). Additionally, 16 domestic flights may experience delays or cancellations due to operational adjustments.

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines flights VN33 from Ho Chi Minh City to Munich on February 26 and VN32 from Munich to Ho Chi Minh City on February 27 will be rescheduled by two days to avoid the strike period, impacting hundreds of passengers. Flight VN33, originally scheduled for February 26, will now depart at 11:50 p.m. on February 28 (local time), while flight VN32, initially set for February 27, will depart at 11:10 a.m. on March 1 (local time).

Vietnam Airlines advises passengers traveling to, from, or transiting through Munich during this period to stay updated via its official website, mobile applications, or by contacting ticket offices, agents, or customer service.

For domestic flights, at least 16 flights between March 1 and March 2 may be downgraded from wide-body to narrow-body aircraft, delayed, or canceled due to aircraft rescheduling. Vietnam Airlines will continuously update its flight operations and provide support to affected passengers as per regulations.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

