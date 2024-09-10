Multiple barges, boats get stuck under Vinh Phu Bridge in Phu Tho Province

One barge and two boats got stuck under Vinh Phu bridge due to the swollen river and fast-rising water level in the Northern province of Phu Tho on September 10.

As of September 10 morning, these means of water transport got stuck under Vinh Phu Bridge crossing the Lo River connecting Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces in the area of Du Lau Ward, Viet Tri City.

The swollen and swift Red River, together with rapid water level rise, has resulted in the incident and affected the bridge's structural integrity. Functional forces from both provinces have temporarily blocked the bridge to ensure safety, implemented on-site rescue plans.

Vinh Phu Bridge, which crosses the Lo River, was started construction in August 2022 with a total investment of over VND540 billion (US$22 million). The 509-meter-long bridge was designed with four lanes for vehicles.

Some photos show traffic congestion under Vinh Phu Bridge this morning:

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong