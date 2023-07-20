Mr. Dang Hoang An holds EVN’s Chairman of Member Council

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a decision No. 868/QD-TTg on appointing Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An to hold the position of Chairman of the Member Council of Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Member Council of EVN Dang Hoang An was born on October 16, 1965 in Hiep Hoa District, Bac Giang Province.

He graduated from University with a major in Electric Power in the Czech Republic and graduated a Master's Degree in Power System Manager and a master's degree in Business Administration at the Asian Institute of Technology in Thailand

Mr. An used to hold many positions as a leader and manager in the Power sector, comprising Deputy Director of the National Load Dispatch Center from 1993 to 2004, Head of Head of EVN’s Power Grid Technique Department from 2004 – 2006; Deputy Director General and Director General of EVN.

Previously, Mr. Dang Hoang An was Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade from June 2018 up to now.