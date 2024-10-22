MoT urges acceleration of key transportation projects for 2024 completion

The Ministry of Transport has called on relevant units and investors to accelerate the progress of key transportation projects, ensuring they are started and completed on schedule in 2024.

The project to upgrade National Highway 19 is being urgently completed.

Projects slated for completion in 2024 include the renovation and upgrade of National Highway 21B (Ha Nam Province); the upgrade of National Highway 6, bypassing Hoa Binh City (Hoa Binh Province); improvements to train stations on Northern railways; reinforcement of weak tunnels, the construction of new stations, and infrastructure upgrades on the Vinh - Nha Trang section of the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City railway; the construction of the National Highway 12A bypass around Ba Don Town (Quang Binh Province); enhanced transportation connectivity in the Central Highlands; upgrades to the section through Mimosa Pass and several works on National Highway 20 in Lam Dong Province; and upgrades to National Highway 19.

The Ministry has instructed project owners and management boards to urge contractors and consultants to boost manpower, equipment, and financial resources, implementing "three shifts, four crews" to accelerate progress while maintaining project quality.

In addition, project owners and management boards must coordinate with and assist contractors in the acceptance and payment processes for completed work volumes. They are also required to take strong action against any organizations or individuals who intentionally create obstacles, engage in harassment, or violate regulations related to the disbursement of public investment funds.

For projects that have received approval for feasibility study reports, the Ministry of Transport mandates that relevant units review and develop a detailed plan for preparing, evaluating, and approving design documents, cost estimates, and contractor selection to ensure project commencement according to the 2024 schedule. Additionally, they should establish a detailed disbursement plan that aligns with the progress milestones for each task and cost item.

The Ministry also requires units to address and resolve issues related to two projects that have approved investment policies but have yet to receive approval for their feasibility study reports: the project to upgrade and renovate National Highway 24B from Km23 to Km29 and the project to expand the La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan