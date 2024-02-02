MoT approves speed limit increase to 90km/h for eight expressways

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just directed relevant units to adjust and raise the speed limit from 80 kilometers per hour to 90 kilometers per hour for 4-lane expressways with divergent investment and an uninterrupted median strip.

The eight expressways included Mai Son- National Highway No.45, National Highway No.45- Nghi Son, Nghi Son- Dien Chau, Dien Chau- Bai Vot, Nha Trang- Cam Lam, Ca, Lam- Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet and Lao Cai- Kim Thanh.

The Cao Bo- Mai Son expressway is not eligible to increase the maximum speed to 90 kilometers per hour.

The Ministry of Transport required the Transport Construction Investment Management Authority to direct the project management boards and investors to review the expressways above and check technical factors to ensure safety for automobiles at the speed limit of 90 kilometers per hour according to regulations.

As for the process of adjusting speed signs, it is important to ensure necessary technical solutions for synchronous and safe operation.

Regarding the 15-kilometer-long Cao Bo - Mai Son expressway, the Ministry of Transport said that the speed limit increase can be adjusted if the expressway has completed its upgrade and expansion.

The Vietnam Road Administration will approve the plan of organizing and adjusting projects that are eligible to increase the speed.

The ministry requested agencies and units to direct investors and exploitation management units to adjust and increase the speed limits for expressways with divergent investments that are eligible for completion before the Lunar New Year, thereby contributing to reducing traffic congestion and meeting the high demand of people during the holidays.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong