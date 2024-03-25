More than 5,000 people participate in running race in HCMC

More than 5,000 athletes from departments, armed forces, youth, students, and sports teams in Ho Chi Minh City participated in a running race named ‘Olympic Running Day for All People's Health’ in 2024.

May city dwellers and foreigners participate in the race

The running race was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in response to the campaign ‘All people exercise their bodies following Uncle Ho’s shining example’ and the movement ‘Be healthy to make a career and protect the country’.

The race aims to contribute to the improvement of the population's health for better studies, working, labor, building and protecting of the Fatherland. The race is also a part of the program to celebrate Vietnam Sports Day launched by the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City.

Athletes participating in the race day can choose a 1.5km or 5km route. They started from Le Duan Street in front of Thong Nhat Hall, ran along the route of Paris Commune Square-Dong Khoi-Ngo Duc Ke-Nguyen Hue-Le Thanh Ton- Pasteur and returned to the location in front of Thong Nhat Hall. At the program, 500 students also performed Vovinam - the quintessence of Vietnamese martial arts.

The running race for the health of all people was held throughout 21 districts and Thu Duc City, attracting the participation of tens of thousands of athletes.

On the same day, at Ho Chi Minh City University of Pedagogy, the city Confederation of Labor closed the sports festival amongst universities and educational and training facilities. Some 870 athletes in 6 competitions including badminton, table tennis, volleyball, Chinese chess, tug of war and sack jumping teams competed against each other in three days. The organizing committee awarded 23 first prizes, 24 second prizes, and 43 third prizes to excellent teams.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan