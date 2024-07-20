More direct air route between Da Nang, Hong Kong (China) launched

The Department of Tourism of the central coastal city of Da Nang held a ceremony to receive 152 passengers on the first direct flight between the city and Hong Kong (China) on July 19.

At the ceremony to welcome passengers on the first direct flight between Da Nang City and Hong Kong (China) (Photo: SGGP)

After arriving in Da Nang City, passengers were warmly welcomed with artistic performances and received gifts, including traditional conical hats and typical items of Da Nang tourism.

Hong Kong Airlines will operate seven return flights per week, raising the total number of flights between Hong Kong (China) and Da Nang to 21, including ten trips per week currently offered by Hong Kong Express and four flights per week provided by VietJet Air.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of Da Nang Department of Tourism, said that the Chinese market was considered a key market of Da Nang City before the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the Chinese tourist market from Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China accounts for 17 percent of the total number of international visitors to Da Nang. This is the second largest market and continues to record positive growth signals.

The new direct service not only contributes to the recovery and development of the international flight network of Da Nang but also strengthens tourism promotion and promotes Da Nang tourism in the Chinese market as well as consolidates Da Nang's tourism position.

