Travel

More direct air route between Da Nang, Hong Kong (China) launched

SGGP

The Department of Tourism of the central coastal city of Da Nang held a ceremony to receive 152 passengers on the first direct flight between the city and Hong Kong (China) on July 19.

z5649077351629-36205ab227fa0ebc2585080dbdb3d2ae-8658.jpg.jpg
At the ceremony to welcome passengers on the first direct flight between Da Nang City and Hong Kong (China) (Photo: SGGP)

After arriving in Da Nang City, passengers were warmly welcomed with artistic performances and received gifts, including traditional conical hats and typical items of Da Nang tourism.

Hong Kong Airlines will operate seven return flights per week, raising the total number of flights between Hong Kong (China) and Da Nang to 21, including ten trips per week currently offered by Hong Kong Express and four flights per week provided by VietJet Air.

z5649070990232-761aec3cc1f3c81e0d40c7525e03e685-1905.jpg.jpg
Passengers receive gifts, including traditional conical hats and typical items of Da Nang tourism. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of Da Nang Department of Tourism, said that the Chinese market was considered a key market of Da Nang City before the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the Chinese tourist market from Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China accounts for 17 percent of the total number of international visitors to Da Nang. This is the second largest market and continues to record positive growth signals.

The new direct service not only contributes to the recovery and development of the international flight network of Da Nang but also strengthens tourism promotion and promotes Da Nang tourism in the Chinese market as well as consolidates Da Nang's tourism position.

z5649071137357-dd6ff3ec4fc77a094e80a923fd6990ee-6270.jpg.jpg
Passengers receive gifts, including traditional conical hats and typical items of Da Nang tourism. (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Direct Air Route Da Nang Hong Kong (China)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn