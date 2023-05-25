More authority needed for Thu Duc City to get into full swing

Thu Duc City receives high expectation from HCMC, as stated in the Politburo’s Resolution No.31-NQ/TW. However, until now, there is not any suitable mechanism or policy for Thu Duc City in order to promote its growth.

Secretary of Thu Duc City Party’s Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep shared that the city has soon formed a local government apparatus, and the administrative management is consistent with that of the whole country. The Central Government as well as HCMC itself also give it certain power and greenlight some mechanisms based on Thu Duc City’s strengths and characteristics.

However, after two years of establishment, this city is still in need of more suitable policies, mechanisms to bloom to its fullest potential and more actively decide on issues related to its local growth.

The most problematic now lies in Thu Duc City’s government apparatus, which is theoretically at provincial level but actually operates under the district-level model. This greatly harms the city’s development since a division here has to perform the duty of multiple departments. For instance, its Urban Management Division plays the role of three city-scale departments of Construction, Planning and Architecture, Transport, which is rather overloaded for its 56 civil servants.

Besides, it is necessary to restructure certain organizations such as the Land Compensation and Clearance Committee, the Brand Office for Land Registration, and the Inspection Team for Construction Order to fine-tune operation. With the current mechanism, cooperation among state units in Thu Duc City is not smooth enough to maintain the progress of assigned tasks.

These inadequacies lead to a high demand to establish specialized offices in accordance with the specific developments of Thu Duc City; yet this has not been stipulated in any applicable laws.

In its report to the Government about piloting certain special policies and mechanisms for the growth of HCMC, the Planning and Investment Ministry proposed decentralization and authority provision to Thu Duc City while completing the local government apparatus here in order to boost innovation and dynamism of the city.

HCMC People’s Committee agreed that with proper mechanism and policies, Thu Duc City has a chance for making economic breakthroughs, reducing time in administrative procedures, and actively addressing problems within its power.

Hence, HCMC People’s Committee suggested that the Central Government allow HCMC People’s Committee and Council to give certain authority to Thu Duc City People’s Committee and Council in the fields of investment management, budget allocation, economic management, urban management, natural resources management, and cultural-social management, along with the application of an administrative management apparatus of the urban government.

The budget revenue of Thu Duc City in 2022 was VND20 trillion (US$852 million). It is estimated that with more power delivered, the city will be able to attract more capital and resources nationally and internationally, resulting in even higher revenues this year.

In addition, HCMC People’s Committee proposed that HCMC People’s Council be allowed to decide the apparatus organization, quantity and functions of each division in Thu Duc City. HCMC also asked for the power to establish and regulate the functions, missions, organization of the Construction Inspection Team, the Land Resources Development Center, and the Land Registration Office in Thu Duc City.

Thu Duc City People’s Council is proposed to have power to form its Urban Board under its management. Also, this Council is in need of one more vice chairman and no more than eight full-time delegates. Thu Duc City People’s Committee has asked for one more vice chairman (but no more than four in total).