Month of Japanese films held in Hanoi, HCMC

Five films will be screened at the Japan Hour program presenting outstanding Japanese cinematic works in Hanoi and HCMC from September 8 to October 8.
The movies presented at the Japan Hour 2023 include Not Quite Dead Yet, Wedding High, Step, Inu-Oh, and My Boyfriend in Orange.

The screenings will take place at BHD Star Cinema on Pham Ngoc Thach Street in Dong Da District of Hanoi and BHD Star Cineplex Vincom Plaza on 3 Thang 2 (February 3) Street in District 10’s Ward 11 in HCMC. All films will be screened with both English and Vietnamese subtitles.

The 2023 Japan Hour program is held by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam in coordination with BHD Star and the Japanese entertainment company, Shochiku.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh

